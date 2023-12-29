Hyolyn says running her own label “hasn’t been very profitable”

K-pop singer Hyolyn has opened up about the difficulties behind running her own label.

In a recent YouTube talk show episode hosted by entertainer Tak Jae-hoon, Hyolyn and her former SISTAR bandmate Bora appeared as guests. During the episode, Hyolyn shared that starting her own label, bridʒ, after leaving longtime agency Starship Entertainment has been challenging.

As the only artist under her label, the singer shared that it is run by herself and her CEO, who she says helps her manage the company “because it’s impossible to do everything by myself”. Hyolyn then added that bridʒ has been struggling financially, per SBS Star.

“My agency doesn’t have any other artists. How could we take on another artist when we’re already struggling with managing just me? Yes, I get to keep everything I make, but running the agency hasn’t been very profitable,” she shared.

When asked why she decided to set up her own agency despite these challenges, Hyolyn said: “I just wanted the freedom to explore whatever I wanted to do. But it costs a lot to run the agency.”

Later, Hyolyn shared that despite her financial difficulties, she had never been late paying her employees. “I’ll pay them no matter what, even if it means I have to starve,” she said, sharing that she had lost a lot of the money she made as a member of SISTAR.

Bora also shared that she was not “any better” than Hyolyn. “I don’t know what happened to my money,” she said. The pair then toyed with the idea of Bora joining Hyolyn’s agency. “I love the idea of investing in you, and I’m more than willing to do it, but my agency has no money to do so,” Hyolyn explained.

Last month, the duo confirmed that they would be making a comeback as the SISTAR subunit SISTAR19 in January, making their first release in 11 years. The pair had launched the subunit in 2011 with their hit single ‘Ma Boy’.