HyperFest has announced its return for March 2020 with a lineup led by Mallrat, Baker Boy and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

This time, the Perth festival will be split into two events. The newly introduced Drug Aware On The House event will be free to attend, and will take place Friday, March 13. Acts for the night include Great Gable, Arno Faraji, Demon Days, Ghost Care and Muscle Club, plus silent disco DJs yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Drug Aware Hyper will take place the day after on Saturday, March 14. Besides Mallrat, Baker Boy and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, the bill includes Spacey Jane, Clowns, Jai Waetford, DJ Denim, Alter Boy and Phoneline Valentine. Tickets to Drug Aware Hyper cost $25, and also give access to a full 18-hole mini-golf course.

And INTRODUCING DRUG AWARE ON THE HOUSE, our complimentary festival the day before HYPER. Please welcome @greatgablemusic, @ArnoFaraji, Demon Days, Ghost Care & muscle club and catch them on Friday 13 March 2020. And remember, it's FREE ENTRY! pic.twitter.com/HfKC6Ia5RL — HyperFest (@HyperFestival) January 9, 2020

The beloved all-ages (12+) festival is making a comeback after its 2018 cancellation over poor ticket sales. Two weeks out, Hyperfest had only sold 20 per cent of the tickets that needed to be sold for the event to go ahead, WA Today reported at the time.

Acts like DZ Deathrays, Polish Club, Alpha Wolf and Polaris were on the 2018 lineup.

***FESTIVAL CANCELLED***

Sadly, today we have decided to cancel our upcoming festival scheduled for Saturday 8 December. Full statement below, and link to our survey – https://t.co/ByW40l1aj6 pic.twitter.com/sz5L8cF6yP — HyperFest (@HyperFestival) November 23, 2018

In July, the festival announced that it had “taken some time to work through audience and industry feedback” after the stumble, and would return in 2020.

Advertisement

Hi everyone – we've taken some time to work through audience and industry feedback after last year's cancellation, and… Posted by HyperFest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019