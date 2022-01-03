NewsMusic News

Hyphy producer Traxamillion has died aged 42

"This is a huge loss for Northern California"

By Will Richards
Traxamillion
Traxamillion. Credit: Instagram.

Californian hip-hop producer Traxamillion has died aged 42, according to reports.

The producer, who was influential in popularising the Hyphy sound in the Bay Area and beyond, died yesterday (January 2) in Santa Clara, California, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The report adds that Traxamillion – real name Sultan Banks – died in a home hospice at an aunt’s residence, from a rare form of cancer that he had secretly been battling since 2007.

His death was confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle by his manager Prashant “PK” Kumar, who said: “He was an amazing musician/producer. He was an integral part of the hyphy music sound who helped reopen the door for Bay Area hip-hop. He did it in 2004 or 2005, and the rest of California got on it and adapted his sound.”

Laurel Anderson, a spokesperson for Santa Clara County Police, said: “The death appears as natural and is pending jurisdiction.”

“This is a huge loss for Northern California,” Bay Area-based website The Thizzler wrote on Twitter. “We send our condolences to his family & loved ones.”

Others paying tribute to Traxamillion include producer Metro Boomin, who wrote: “RIP TRAXAMILLION the legends are always the ones who bring something to the game that shifts it.”

See a host of tributes to the late producer below.

Advertisement
Advertisement