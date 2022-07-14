HyunA to drop new mini-album ‘Nabillera’ next week

South Korean singer HyunA is set to release her upcoming mini-album ‘Nabillera’ later this month.
Music label P Nation took to social media on July 14 to announce the tracklist for HyunA’s forthcoming EP ‘Nabillera’, set to include a title track of the same name and four other tracks. The record’s lead single is notably co-written by P Nation label head Psy, labelmate and partner DAWN, HyunA and Daniel Caesar of Swedish production duo Caesar & Loui among others. Caesar was also credited as the song’s composer and arranger in the credits.
Meanwhile, HyunA both wrote and composed two of the record’s tracks – ‘Picasso & Fernande Olivier’ as well as ‘Watch Me’ – while DAWN was credited as both a lyricist and composer for ‘Bad Dog’. The ‘Nabillera’ mini-album is due out next week on July 20 at 6pm KST.
[HyunA]
🦋Tracklist🦋
1. 나빌레라 *title
2. Bad Dog
3. Picasso & Fernande Olivier
4. 띵가띵가
5. Watch Me
현아(HyunA) 나빌레라 Nabillera
2022. 07. 20 6PM KST#현아 #HyunA#나빌레라 #Nabillera#220720_6pmKST#PNATION #피네이션 pic.twitter.com/KPd858mT4w
P Nation first announced HyunA’s impending comeback earlier this week on July 12, through a teaser poster depicting the singer being painted on a canvas, sitting atop an easel.
On July 14, HyunA herself uploaded a snippet of the record’s title track from the filming of its music video, which sees her dancing to ‘Nabillera”s choreography with a group of back-up dancers against a plain backdrop, which appears to be a stand-in for CGI effects. A portion of the song’s chorus can also be heard in HyunA’s post.
HyunA’s return to music next week will mark her eighth mini-album as a solo artist so far, and her second as an artist under Psy’s P Nation label – the previous being her ‘I’m Not Cool’ mini-album in January 2021. It will also be her first collection of new music since her collaboration project with DAWN last September on the EP ‘[1+1=1]’, led by the title track ‘Ping Pong’.