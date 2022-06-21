Listen to I. JORDAN’s new double single ‘Always Been’ / ‘First Time Back’

I. JORDAN has shared their new double single ‘Always Been’ / ‘First Time Back’ – you can listen to the two tracks below.

The producer and DJ, previously known as India Jordan, has released their first new solo music of 2022 with the double single, which follows on from the 2021 EP ‘Watch Out!’.

Released via Ninja Tune, ‘Always Been’ / ‘First Time Back’ have already become staples of Jordan’s live DJ sets over the past year.

The release is also the first in a series of double singles from Jordan that are scheduled for release in 2022. You can listen to I. JORDAN’s ‘Always Been’ / ‘First Time Back’ below.

Speaking about the artwork for the double single, Jordan said: “As a trans person I’m forever changing. Being visible in the image without directly showing my face allowed me to avoid capturing something I might feel unconnected to in a few months time, but still shows off parts of my trans-ness.

“I like to see these paired single releases as little snippets of me that reflect how much I change musically as an artist, but also how often my gender expression can change.”

Jordan, who was nominated for Best Producer at this year’s BandLab NME Awards, will perform at Glastonbury this weekend. You can see their upcoming live dates below.

June

23 – Silver Hayes, Glastonbury

25 – Block9, Glastonbury

July

2 – Pikes, Ibiza

3 – Brunch in the Park, Barcelona

7 – Hideout Festival, Croatia

10 – Otherside Festival, Slane

14 – Dour Festival, Belgium

17 – Panorama Bar, Berlin

22 – Standon Calling, Hertfordshire

23 – Bluedot Festival, Cheshire

28 – Mondo Disko, Madrid

30 – Body Movements, London

August

3 – Station 1640, LA

5 – Outside Lands, San Francisco

6 – BC Village Studios, Vancouver

7 – Vortex, Denver

14 – Boardmasters, Cornwall

21 – Cabaret Vert, France

26 – Connect Festival, Edinburgh

28 – Maiden Voyage, London

September

3 – End of the Road Festival, Dorset

10 – Peacock Festival, France

18 – Piknic Electronik, Montreal

27 – Avant Gardner, New York (Flume support)

28 – Avant Gardner, New York (Flume support)

October

1 – Elsewhere Rooftop, New York

2 – Road Runner, Boston (Flume support)

15 – No Bounds Festival, Sheffield