I Know Leopard release new single ‘Nothing Is Real’, announce headline tour

I Know Leopard have released a new single, ‘Nothing Is Real’, and announced details of a limited headline tour for this November.

The song, released today (July 26), was co-produced and mixed by Dave Hammer. It comes as I Know Leopard’s first release of the year, following 2021’s singles ‘Day 2 Day’, ‘Lover Automatic’ and ‘Good As What You Give’. The band have shared an accompanying lyric video for the single, which can be viewed below:

In a press release, lead vocalist Luke O’Loughlin – who co-produced the single alongside Hammer – elaborated on how the new song grew from a “long-neglected” demo from two years ago.

“We liked it because the dense harmonies throw back to our early days, but the production is very much another evolution for us,” O’Loughlin said. “I often feel like there is this bizarre dissociation that occurs amidst all the disturbing events that are happening on our planet right now.

“It’s like we view the world around us through a fictional lens when it suits us, as a coping mechanism I suppose.”

The band have also shared details of a pair of headlining shows for Melbourne and Sydney, happening this November. They will be joined by the Melbourne show by Floozy and Lashes, while Poolroom and Edith will support in Sydney. Tickets for the shows are on-sale now, via Oztix for Melbourne and Moshtix for Sydney.

Alongside these two dates, I Know Leopard were recently announced as one of two supports (the other being Melbourne four-piece Teenage Dads) for Spacey Jane‘s upcoming national tour in August. “It’s a true honour,” O’Loughlin said of the opportunity. “We love those guys and can’t wait to watch them play every night.”

I Know Leopard’s Australian headline show dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 12 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Friday 25 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel