I Know Leopard tap into their pop side on shimmery new single ‘Day 2 Day’

Sydney outfit I Know Leopard have shared a bubbly new single titled ‘Day 2 Day’.

Premiering last night on triple j’s Good Nights program, ‘Day 2 Day’ is the trio’s second release for 2021, following the single ‘Lover Automatic’ – which marked their first new material since 2019 – back in May.

As with its predecessor, ‘Day 2 Day’ was produced by frontman Luke O’Loughlin alongside Tones And I and Mallrat collaborator Konstantin Kerstin.

Take a listen to ‘Day 2 Day’ below:

Sharing it on social media, I Know Leopard described ‘Day 2 Day’ as “a bright little shuffler [that is] actually about that regular battle in the brain that a lot of us are well acquainted with”.

The track continues their departure from the ‘70s-influenced rock sound they cut their teeth on, standing out amongst their catalogue with bright, driving keys, and percussion that channels the golden age of ‘90s hip-hop.

Alongside the release of ‘Day 2 Day’ comes the news that I Know Leopard’s forthcoming headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne – initially scheduled for later this month, after being postponed from June – have once again been put on ice.

New dates are yet to be confirmed, though tickets to both shows are still available from the band’s website.