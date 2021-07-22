I Prevail announce Australian tour dates for 2022

Detroit-based metalcore outfit I Prevail have announced a six-date run of Australian tour dates for 2022, hitting five capital cities throughout June. Take a look at the full list of dates below.

The new shows replace I Prevail’s cancelled ‘Trauma’ tour, which was initially scheduled for July of 2020 before being nixed due to the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic. There’s been no change to the tour’s itinerary, with dates booked for Fremantle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Tickets for all six shows are on sale now via Destroy All Lines, with all tickets purchased for the planned 2020 shows remaining valid.

“We are excited to finally get back to Australia and we appreciate all the fans that have held onto their tickets while we’ve worked on rescheduling these show,” the band said in a press release.

Pennsylvania goth-metal outfit Motionless In White are set to play all dates of the tour as its main support, playing material from 2019’s ‘Disguise’ – their fifth studio album, and major label debut – for the first time on Australian stages.

Rounding out the lineup will be Melbourne-via-Wagga Wagga metalcore band Windwaker, who announced their as-yet-undated debut album, ‘Love Language’, last December.

I Prevail released their second studio album, ‘Trauma’, in March of 2019 via Fearless. They launched it at that year’s edition of the Download Festival in Australia, later picking up two Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album.

I Prevail 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Tuesday 21 – Fremantle, Metropolis

Thursday 23 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 25 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Sunday 26 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Tuesday 28 – Sydney, Big Top Luna Park

Thursday 30 – Brisbane, Fortitude Valley Music Hall