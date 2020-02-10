I Prevail announce July 2020 Australian tour

Detroit metalcore band I Prevail have announced their biggest Australian tour to date.

Revealing the dates last night (February 9), the band will be performing five large-scale dates across the country this July in support of their second studio album ‘Trauma’, which was released in March of 2019.

The band are fresh from two Grammy nominations at the 2020 ceremony, including Best Metal Performance and Best Rock album.

Watch I Prevail’s video for ‘Bow Down’ below:

Joining the band on tour will be their fellow countrymen Motionless In White, who will also be touring in support of a 2019 release – their fifth album, ‘Disguise’.

Rounding out the bill will be Melbourne-via-Wagga Wagga band Windwaker, who are fresh from an appearance at the 2020 Unify Gathering and touring their second EP, ‘Empire’.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on-sale this Friday (February 14) at 9am via Destroy All Lines.

I Prevail 2020 Australian tour

Fremantle, Metropolis (July 6)

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (8)

Melbourne, Forum Theatre (9)

Sydney, Big Top Luna Park (10)

Brisbane, Fortitude Valley Music Hall (12)

