Ian Brown addresses negative reaction to opening of UK tour: “HATERS HATE AND LOVERS LOVE!”

At his Glasgow gig on Monday night (September 26), Ian Brown responded to criticism of the opening of his UK tour the previous evening.

Last Sunday (September 25), Brown began his first UK headline tour in a decade at Leeds’ O2 Academy. Following the show, fans shared their anger after the Stone Roses singer played his sold out big with no band, with some likening the performance to “karaoke”.

One attendee in Leeds described the show as Brown “[doing] karaoke and [butchering] his own tunes,” adding: “Gutted to see Ian Brown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND.

“I’m a life long fan but it was bad. Ian Brown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too pissed to care but I had to get out after this one.”

At the Glasgow gig – the second show on the tour – Brown stopped a song midway through to indirectly reference the criticism, and say that he believed everyone at the Leeds show was having a great time.

“Last night we played in Leeds,” he told the crowd, “and all there was was hands in the air, all the way to the back.”

After the Glasgow show, Brown shared footage from the show and wrote: “THANK YOU GLASGOW I LOVE YOU X.”

In another tweet, he added: “HATERS HATE AND LOVERS LOVE!”

Ian Brown took time out of his set in Glasgow this evening to address the negative press around his opening night! 😁 pic.twitter.com/l0pcFS2AkU — Robbie Hanratty (@RHanratty99) September 26, 2022

THANK YOU GLASGOW I LOVE YOU X pic.twitter.com/X9xgWzLN8F — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 27, 2022

GLASGOW. HATERS HATE AND LOVERS LOVE! https://t.co/QlfHexHeW8 — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 27, 2022

The Glasgow show received a significantly warmer reaction than the previous show in Leeds, with one fan tweeting: “Don’t always believe what you read on Twitter! Ian Brown absolutely smashed it out the fucking park in Glasgow tonight. Fantastic performance.”

Another added: “Ian Brown in Glasgow tonight using his own brain, doing the unexpected, doing his own thing. That’s what makes him Ian Brown. If u went looking for the norm or Roses tunes then u are 5 years too late and at the wrong gig. Love his solo stuff, love him, great night.”

“He doesn’t need a band. Blew the roof off,” another impressed fan wrote after the show. See a range of reactions to Brown’s Glasgow gig below.

Don’t always believe what you read on Twitter! @ianbrown absolutely smashed it out the fucking park in Glasgow tonight. Fantastic performance 😎 — Alan Foster (@mralanfoster) September 26, 2022

@ianbrown in Glasgow tonight using his own brain, doing the unexpected, doing his own thing. That's what makes him Ian Brown. If u went looking for the norm or Roses tunes then u are 5 years too late and at the wrong gig. Love his solo stuff, love him, great night. 💜 — MB (@yes_we_can2scot) September 26, 2022

Absolute class at @ianbrown in Glasgow last night. He doesn’t need a band. Blew the roof off. Brilliant 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Katy Ince (@ktincey) September 27, 2022

Nothing but positivity for Ian Brown @ianbrown in Glasgow @O2AcademyGla 👏👏 here's First World Problems pic.twitter.com/GA4PDY8Vjq — red rocks YT (@redrocksYT1) September 26, 2022

Despite the negative press, had a great night seeing @ianbrown in glasgow. Great night, great party🍻 pic.twitter.com/HN6znH1Avv — Scottaaay (@HigherPrimate_) September 27, 2022

Ian Brown in Glasgow – not for me, left early. I go to see a band play not a disco/light show with one singer, such a shame. Glad others seemed to enjoy it though #ianbrown #glasgow — Albert (@AlbertBrambler) September 26, 2022

@ianbrown don’t really know how to work Twitter. Just back from your Glasgow gig. All I can say is fuck the haters,that was the best gig I’ve been to in a long time. You were amazing from start to finish. The crowd loved you. Thanks for a great night. I needed that. One love 💚 — Debbie Roberts (@Debsdr) September 26, 2022

@ianbrown was bloody brilliant at 02 Glasgow last night. Whole place was buzzing. Everyone entitled to own opinion but whole crowd was buzzing last night pic.twitter.com/3f46YMX6l1 — siobhan devlin (@siobhandevlin20) September 27, 2022

Brown’s headline tour continues tomorrow (September 29) at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall. See the remaining dates on the tour below and pick up tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2022

26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

27 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

29 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

6 – Nottingham, Rock City

7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton