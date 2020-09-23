Ian Brown claims pandemic was “planned and designed to make us digital slaves”

Ian Brown has doubled down once more on his coronavirus conspiracies, claiming the pandemic was “planned and designed to make us digital slaves.”

In his latest series of tweets, he labelled the ongoing pandemic a “plandemic” while stating there’s “#NOWORKFORSINGERS.”

He also quoted George Orwell, writing: “ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell.”

Brown’s latest string of controversial comments come after the former Stone Roses frontman received backlash online earlier this month for sharing what appeared to be anti-vaxxer views in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting to Twitter, Brown wrote: “NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX,” hashtagging his tweet: “#researchanddestroy.”

He later defended the controversial comments, while also falsely claiming that Bill Gates is the biggest financial backer of the World Health Organisation.

Brown then went on to share an anti-lockdown song titled ‘Little Seed Big Tree’.

The song reiterates his controversial comments with the lyrics: “A sonic lockdown in your home town/ A sonic lockdown, can you feel me now?/ A sonic lockdown, state shakedown, a mass breakdown/ Put your muzzle on, get back in your basket/ Get behind your doors cos living here is drastic.”

Elsewhere, Noel Gallagher has said he refuses to wear a face mask while shopping, in defiance of laws which were introduced earlier this year.

Appearing on The Matt Morgan podcast, the former Oasis singer described the use of face coverings as “bollocks”, after they were introduced in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The whole thing’s bollocks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can fucking go down the pub and be surrounded by every fucking cunt. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’,” Gallagher said.

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd has made a tongue-in-cheek public service announcement on the importance of wearing a mask during the coronavirus crisis.