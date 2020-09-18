Ian Brown shares anti-lockdown song ‘Little Seed Big Tree’ and hits out again over coronavirus

Ian Brown has doubled down yet again on his controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic and shared an anti-lockdown song titled ‘Little Seed Big Tree’.

The Stone Roses frontman recently faced criticism earlier this month when he posted a tweet which seemingly appeared to show his scepticism towards the coronavirus crisis and vaccinations.

“NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX,” he wrote on Twitter.

He then defended his comments and hit back at his critics, saying: “To all of you asking about my medical qualifications I have the same as the computer seller bill gates ( biggest funder of the world health organisation).”

NOBODY IS NO F*CKER TO TELL YOU TO WEAR A MASK — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 17, 2020

Now, Brown has hit back again writing on Twitter: “NOBODY IS NO F*CKER TO TELL YOU TO WEAR A MASK,” before he dropped anti-lockdown track ‘Little Seed Big Tree’.

NEW TRACK LITTLE SEED BIG TREE OUT NOW PLEASE SHAREhttps://t.co/5XJKSPiB8t pic.twitter.com/orDkpfXlPd — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 18, 2020

The song reiterates his controversial comments with the lyrics: “A sonic lockdown in your home town / A sonic lockdown, can you feel me now? / A sonic lockdown, state shakedown, a mass breakdown / Put your muzzle on, get back in your basket / Get behind your doors cos living here is drastic.”

His recent controversial comments also saw Irish twins John and Edward Grimes – who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, hit out at Brown.

“Hi Ian you discredited yourself with your backward views and non logical actions,” they wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up message, they said that Brown had lost “all respect and credibility”, but said his refined cheekbones were “a dream”.

Brown’s last album came in the form of 2019’s ‘Ripples’.