Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus return in new festive knitting video

Sir Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus have returned with another festive knitting video.

Last year, the pair shared a video of them knitting ABBA-branded Christmas jumpers in silence.

This year, they’ve teamed up again for a clip of the pair knitting the band’s latest range of festive sweaters.

The clip, which you can view below, also sees the pair talking about an ABBA poster which features McKellen in the background.

The jumpers are part of the band’s new merchandise range, which also includes Christmas cards and bobble hats, which you can purchase here.

The ABBA Arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is also getting into the festive spirit from today (December 2) with the large ABBA lights on the outside of the arena welcoming guests with snow falling across the iconic lettering.

Inside the arena, there will also be a selection of specially crafted Christmas cocktails served, including a Kir Royale, a Cranberry Mojito, Mulled Wine and a Virgin Passion Fruit Spritz.

Last month, it was announced that the The ABBA ‘Voyage’ concert residency will be extended to November 2023 due to demand – you can buy tickets here.

The show, which has been widely praised for its game-changing technology, premiered in May of this year, and was described by NME as an “epic avatar mega-mix from a brave new world”.

It added that “digital sorcery meets pure pop bangers for a feel-good sensory overload, as not-holograms smash through gold-plated hits”.

The review concluded that while “ageing rockers and poppers are bound to imitate the idea” it would be a a struggle to “come close to the experience of ABBA Voyage”.