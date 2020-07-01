Ian Moss announces new 16-track ‘LIVE’ album

Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss has announced a new 16-track live album, due for release on July 24.

The album, entitled ‘LIVE’, features recordings from Canberra’s The Playhouse and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre from 2018. The album features Cold Chisel classics including ‘Bow River and My Baby’, ‘Tucker’s Daughter’ and ‘Telephone Booth’, as well as ‘Broadway’, ‘My Suffering’ and ‘Hold On (To What We Got)’, from Moss’ self-titled 2018 album.

To celebrate the announcement, Moss has shared a live performance video for ‘Never Before’, shot at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on July 14. Watch it below:

The digital-only album will also include a four-page booklet download.

“It was great to be back out and touring Australia with a big band full of extraordinary talent and exceptional musicians and playing to some of the best audiences I’ve ever played to,” said Moss in a press statement.

“The crew we had on the road with us were some of the best in the business and of course, having the new studio album, ‘Ian Moss’, full of songs, with me at the helm of the songwriting to play was fantastic.”

Moss was forced to reschedule his Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will resume early next year.

Ian Moss’ Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 24 – Coffs Harbour, Jetty Theatre

Friday 26 – Coffs Harbour, Jetty Theatre

Saturday 27 – Taree, Manning Entertainment Centre

MARCH

Friday 5 – Wyong, The Art House

Saturday 6 – Port Macquarie, The Glasshouse

Friday 26 – Traralgon, Latrobe Performing Arts Centre

Saturday 27 – Sale, The Wedge Performing Arts Centre

APRIL

Wednesday 7 – Swan Hill, Swan Hill Town Hall

Friday 9 – Mildura, Mildura Arts Centre

Friday 16-Saturday 17 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre

Friday 23 – Dubbo, Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre

Saturday 24 – Tamworth, Tamworth Town Hall

MAY

Saturday 1 – Wagga Wagga, Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre