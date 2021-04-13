Ian Moss announces Sydney shows for next month

Ian Moss will take the stage at the Factory Theatre in Sydney next month for his 2 Night Only tour.

The Cold Chisel guitarist is performing at the venue on May 20 and 21, marking his first Sydney full band shows in 18 months.

Moss will be joined by his 17-year-old son, Julian, who will open for this father for the first time.

Tickets are limited to 400 patrons per night and are on sale from this Friday (April 16) at 9am AEST.

“2020 was a write-off for us, but as a touring unit, COVID continues to bite hard in 2021 with the loss of music festival after music festival,” Ian Moss said in a press statement.

“What we do is play live, that is our job, so to be able to perform two special shows largely in appreciation of our incredible band and crew is something I can’t wait to do.

“And to do these shows, at The Factory, a venue I love, with an intimate COVID reduced capacity of only 400 a night, will be very special.”

In February, ‘Mossy’ appeared at the Enmore Theatre’s Sounds of Sydney reopening show, alongside Alex The Astronaut, Tim Freedman and more.

He had been set to perform at Byron Bay Bluesfest earlier this month, before an outbreak of coronavirus in nearby Brisbane forced organisers to make a last-minute cancellation.

Ian Moss’ ‘2 Night Only’ tour dates are:

May

Thursday 20 — Sydney, Factory Theatre

Fridya 21 — Sydney, Factory Theatre