Cold Chisel’s Ian Moss shares live video for ‘Mr Rain’

Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss has shared a new video of him performing ‘Mr Rain’, taken from his latest album ‘LIVE’. The clip was filmed at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre in 2018 and sees a sweaty Moss playing alongside a six-piece band.

It’s the second piece of footage he’s shared from ‘LIVE’, which was released on July 24. The digital-only record features 16-songs from across his career, all recorded two years ago between The Enmore Theatre and Canberra’s The Playhouse.

Moss also shared a live clip for the track ‘Never Before’ to announce the album’s impending release. Watch the video below:

“It was great to be back out and touring Australia with a big band full of extraordinary talent and exceptional musicians and playing to some of the best audiences I’ve ever played to,” Moss said upon the album’s announcement.

“The crew we had on the road with us were some of the best in the business and of course, having the new studio album, ‘Ian Moss’, full of songs, with me at the helm of the songwriting to play was fantastic.”

The musician’s Matchbox 30th Anniversary Tour was scheduled from February-May this year but was inevitably pushed back, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour is now scheduled to go ahead in early 2021.