Ian Moss to headline this week’s restructured Delivered, Live

After having to restructure their program last Saturday (August 8), Delivered, Live have announced their return this weekend, revealing Aussie icon Ian Moss as the headliner.

The lineup will also include Tamworth singer-songwriter Charlie Collins, roots-pop trio Little Quirks, and comedic input from self-proclaimed “bogan-genius” Brett Blake. Plus, there’s the usual recap, ‘The Week That Was’, with Sami Shah.

Regular hosts Henry Wagons and Myf Warhurst will continue their presenting duties.

Due to COVID restrictions in Victoria, last week the online performance series was forced to rework the format for its third episode of the program’s second season. The restructure came after Creative Victoria confirmed livestream performances from empty music venues are banned under current Stage 4 restrictions in the state.

The show had been set to broadcast live from a custom studio, with Kate Miller Heidke headlining.

With Victorian artists unable to visit studios, organisers announced they’d be moving the filming to Sydney and will feature NSW acts, although the show is still produced from Victoria.

“In this spirit of adapting to these unprecedented times this week we again pivot to keep Delivered, Live live music ethos going,” said a press statement today (August 12).

All proceeds from tickets to the virtual event still go to the artists performing at Delivered, Live and its production crew. Organisers also said, “To ensure that the show continues to support Victorian artists and crew each week Victorian artists who were scheduled to play this season will be paid as if they were doing the show.”

Delivered, Live takes place this Saturday August 14 at 7.30pm AEST.