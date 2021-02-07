Ice Cube attacks cancel culture on new song ‘Trying To Maintain’

Ice Cube has shared his first new solo material since 2018 – listen to ‘Trying To Maintain’ below.

The track sees the rapper attacking cancel culture, and seeming to reference the recent backlash to allowing Republicans to add to his Contract With Black America during Donald Trump‘s tenure.

“To everybody tryin’ to maintain, with a little Mary Jane on the campaign, we buy you in the fast lane, only act like this ‘cause the black ain’t, fuck your cancel culture, bitch, you can’t cancel a soldier, quit,” he raps on the new song.

Advertisement

“See, I thought I told ya, drunk or sober, tell you when it’s over, slap the shit out a troller, I kill shit like Ebola.”

Listen to ‘Trying To Maintain’ below.

After Ice Cube was forced to clarify that he was not a Trump supporter following the recent move, the rapper has now revealed that he’s set to meet with new US president Joe Biden to discuss his organisation and racial inequality in the United States.

“Yesterday they reached out,” he said. “I believe it will go down sometime this month. I don’t know exactly when. I’m available. I will make myself available.

“I know this new administration is really into helping all minorities,” he added. “But I believe Black people in this country are in a unique position. I think there needs to be things, as far as specialty programs – you know me, I’m all about reparations. It seems like a bad word to this administration but we gotta change that. And add some fairness to this system.”

Advertisement

The rapper launched the CWBA campaign last July to address racism in the US and provide solutions. It specifically addresses 13 areas that need improvement in the US, including bank lending, prison reform, police reform and the elimination of every confederate monument.