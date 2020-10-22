Ice Cube clarifies political stance: “I’m not supporting Donald Trump”

Ice Cube has clarified that he is not a Donald Trump supporter after he received backlash for permitting the Republicans to add to his A Contract With Black America campaign.

The rapper, who has long been a vocal advocate for racial equality, launched the CWBA campaign in July to address racism in the US and provide solutions.

President Trump’s campaign team has since implemented elements of CWBA into its freshly unveiled Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan – a strategy to win over black voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election on November 3.

Cube was forced to explain why he’d connected in some way with the Republican Party after a furore from black fans online.

Speaking on Hot97 radio, the rap mogul explained that the Trump administration contacted him after CWBA went public. “People can always add to it. It’s not my contract. I believe it’s our contract,” Cube said.

The rapper has denied working with Trump, and added that the Democrats never fully responded to his campaign.

He also said that he does not back Trump. However, he made it clear that he wasn’t going to just give his vote to the Democratic party, claiming he’s a “real, true undecided voter” even though he’s voted for the Democrats in every election.

And unlike the Trump-supporting 50 Cent, Ice Cube was steadfast in denouncing Trump’s supposed alignment with white supremacist groups.

“White supremacy do turn me off,” Cube told the radio programme, “but it’s everywhere, and it’s on both sides of the aisle. That’s just the reality that we live in, and I’m not naive to that. We’re engulfed in white supremacy, so that’s just something we’re gonna have to fight our way out of.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s son, Eric, recently tweeted a photoshopped image of 50 Cent and Ice Cube wearing fake Trump hats. Ice Cube called out the image as falsified.