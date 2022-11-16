Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game announce 2023 Australian tour

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game have announced an Australian tour for next year, bringing a triple-bill of West Coast hip-hop to arenas in March 2023.

The run will kick off March 23 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, continuing to Adelaide Entertainment Centre on March 25. The tour will head to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena the following evening, wrapping up at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 28.

In addition to the headliners, each show will feature local supports from “homegrown Australian talent”, who are yet to be announced. Tickets for the shows go on sale next Wednesday (November 23) at 2pm local time. A pre-sale will commence a day earlier, which you can register for here.

The tour marks Ice Cube’s first Australian shows since 2018, when he performed a string of shows at the Sydney Opera House for that year’s Vivid Live festival. It comes in support of the 30th anniversary of his fourth studio album, 1993’s ‘Lethal Injection’.

“I love performing in Australia,” the rapper said in a statement announcing the shows. “It’s been four long years since my last visit and I can’t wait to return for a couple of history-making shows in 2023.”

For Australian Cypress Hill fans, the wait has been even longer, with the trio last touring the country in late 2014. Since then, they’ve released two new albums – 2018’s ‘Elephants On Acid’, and ‘Back In Black’, which arrived earlier this year.

The Game, meanwhile, hasn’t toured Australia in more than a decade, last performing in the country in 2011. The rapper’s 10th studio album, ‘Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind’, was released in August.

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 23 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 25 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Sunday 26 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 28 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre