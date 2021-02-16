Ice Cube launches his own marijuana line Fryday Kush

Ice Cube has launched his own brand of marijuana, named after his 1995 film stoner movie Friday.

Fryday Kush, has been created in partnership with the cannabis company Caviar Gold and is being sold in the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Oklahoma in the US.

“Fryday Kush, my new marijuana brand, launches today,” the rapper announced on Instagram. “Fryday Kush is made with that good stuff – it’s 46.2% THC and 10.78% CBD… you don’t want to miss it.”

Friday was the first of three stoner movies featuring Ice Cube. The 1995 comedy, which told the story of two unemployed friends who must pay a local drug dealer on a Friday, also starred Chris Tucker.

It spawned two sequels – 2000’s Next Friday and 2002’s Friday After Next. A short-lived animated series based on the films debuted in 2007 on MTV2 and lasted 8 episodes.

Last week, the rapper shared new track ‘Trying To Maintain’ – his first new solo material since 2018.

The track saw the rapper attacking cancel culture and seemingly referencing the recent backlash for allowing Republicans to add to his Contract With Black America organisation during Donald Trump‘s tenure.

After Ice Cube was forced to clarify that he was not a Trump supporter, the rapper revealed that he is set to meet with new US president Joe Biden to discuss his organisation and racial inequality in the United States.

“I believe it will go down sometime this month. I don’t know exactly when. I’m available. I will make myself available,” he recently said.

“I know this new administration is really into helping all minorities,” he added. “But I believe Black people in this country are in a unique position. I think there needs to be things, as far as specialty programs – you know me, I’m all about reparations. It seems like a bad word to this administration but we gotta change that. And add some fairness to this system.”

The rapper launched the CWBA campaign last July to address racism in the US and provide solutions. It specifically addresses 13 areas that need improvement in the US, including bank lending, prison reform, police reform and the elimination of every confederate monument.