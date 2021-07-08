Ice Cube says he’s not interested in taking part in ‘VERZUZ’

Ice Cube has stated that he’s not interested in taking part in a VERZUZ matchup, but if he ever did he’d rather it be “a lovefest” than a battle.

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Triller.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Kicking off in March last year after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Method Man, Redman, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg, D’Angelo, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat and many more.

In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, Ice Cube was asked if he would ever take part in a VERZUZ.

“Not really. It’s a great idea, great concept, but it’s nothing that’s like, on my bucket list or wish list or nothing like that,” the former NWA rapper said.

“It started off on an adversary tip and then it showed a lot of love in VERZUZ so I like how it’s evolved because guys shouldn’t be really going up there putting catalogue against catalogue. That right there to me ain’t what it’s about.”

Cube went on to say that he feels the focus of VERZUZ should be about “showing love” for artists, before sharing how he would have done things if it was his idea.

“My version of VERZUZ would have been, I pull somebody out there like Chuck D or Public Enemy or something, and I play all the songs I love from him and he play all the songs he love from me,” Cube said. “It’s a lovefest. But, it’s not something that I’m thinking about doing. If it comes about, who knows. I ain’t sayin’ yeah, I ain’t sayin’ no.”

Elsewhere in his interview with The Breakfast Club, Ice Cube delivered an update on new music from Mt. Westmore, the supergroup he formed last year alongside Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort.

The four rappers originally announced plans to release their debut album back in March, but it failed to materialise. However, Cube has said the group are still preparing to drop their debut album.