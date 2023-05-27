Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff join Taylor Swift as ‘Eras’ tour hits New Jersey

Taylor Swift was joined by Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff last night (May 26) as the ‘Eras’ tour hit New Jersey – see what went down below.

Friday also saw Swift drop a new deluxe version of her 10th album ‘Midnights‘, titled ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’, featuring an Ice Spice remix of ‘Karma’ among other tracks.

To close out the first of multiple nights at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Swift was joined by the New York rapper to give a live debut of the new version of the song.

Advertisement

Earlier in the show, the ‘surprise’ segment of the set saw Antonoff join Swift for a tour debut of ‘Getaway Car’.

See footage of both performances below.

Fans attending the East Rutherford shows on Swift’s ‘Eras‘ tour will be able to purchase a special edition CD which includes a never before heard ‘Midnights’ vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’.

Elsewhere in recent days on the ‘Eras’ tour, Swift appeared to defend a fan from a security guard during her Philadelphia show last weekend.

Advertisement

During Swift’s performance of her 2014 hit ‘Bad Blood’ the singer paused mid-song to address a security guard.

“She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” she said, before yelling “Hey, stop!” two more times while simultaneously continuing to sing the lyrics.

Meanwhile at an earlier ‘Eras’ tour show in Nashville, a Taylor Swift fan who failed to get a ticket for her show has revealed he became a security guard to get into one of her concerts.