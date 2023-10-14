Ice Spice and Rema team up for new song ‘Pretty Girl’

Ice Spice has dropped a new single, ‘Pretty Girl’, featuring Nigerian rapper Rema.

The track is the first new single from Ice Spice since the deluxe edition of her debut EP ‘Like…?’ was released in July, and sees her gush over a new love interest – “Yeah, you the one, there’s no number two/If I had three wishes, I’d waste ’em on you,” she raps, while Rema sings the chorus.

The music video, meanwhile, sees the pair perform against a colourful animated background, while they’re also seen leaning against a retro-looking car.

Check out the visuals for ‘Pretty Girl’ below:

The rapper’s other musical endeavours this year have included collaborations with PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice is set to make her Saturday Night Live debut tonight (October 14) on the first episode of the late night show’s 14th season, and its first episode in six months.

The previous season of SNL was cut short by three episodes as a result of the writers’ strike in the US. Two weeks ago, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced the end of its months-long strike in Hollywood.

In other news, the rapper addressed accusations that she is an industry plant, sharing that she’s unbothered by rumours.

Reflecting on her swift ascent in a recent cover interview with Variety, the rapper said: “A lot of people have thrown that in my face – like ‘Oh, I’ve never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,’ or ‘She’s a plant’.

“I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first I did, but now I’m at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle.”