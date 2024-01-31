Ice Spice confirms debut album ‘Y2K’ will drop in 2024

Ice Spice has announced her debut full-length album, ‘Y2K’, and confirmed that it will be released in 2024.

Today (January 31), NBC’s morning news show Today released an excerpt of Ice Spice’s appearance on the show, in which she confirmed to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she will be releasing an album this year. “I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s called ‘Y2K’, it’ll be– it’s almost finished, so I’m really excited.”

Watch Ice Spice talk about her upcoming album on Today below:

Later in the clip, she also confirmed that a “crazy collaboration” had been “locked in” for the record just two days ago, though she declined to disclose who she had worked with.

The announcement arrives just two days after the rapper released her first single of 2024, ‘Think U The Shit (Fart)’, serving as the full version of a viral TikTok sound which included the now-iconic lyrics: “Think you the shit, bitch? / You not even the fart”. Earlier this month, the rapper was seen in South Beach, Florida, twerking and dancing with a crowd in front of a 24-hour store while filming a video for the track.

‘Y2K’ will follow the Bronx rapper’s January 2023 EP, ‘Like..?’, which featured viral hits including ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ and ‘In Ha Mood’. NME awarded that release four stars, with Thomas Smith praising Ice Spice’s sardonic delivery and level-headed confidence.

“The road is still long for Ice Spice, and weathering the post-viral breakout period feels crucial: longevity feels attainable, but casual listeners and even some fans remain fickle,” Smith wrote. “On ‘Like…?’, she appears unbothered about chasing clout or fans – she knows they’ll come around eventually anyway.”

Earlier this month, Ice Spice came under fire for alleged copyright infringement on ‘In Ha Mood’. Two musicians, namely Brooklyn rapper Duval ‘D.Chamberz’ Chamberlain and Bronx producer Kenley ‘Kass The Producer’ Carmenate, claimed that the track “copied” the name, hook, chorus, phrasing and tempo of their track, ‘In That Mood’, without seeing permission or approval. In their lawsuit, they claimed that the two tracks “are so strikingly similar that they cannot be purely coincidental”. Though Chamberlain and Carmenate are seeking damages with the lawsuit, Ice Spice’s legal team has yet to respond.

On top of her upcoming album, Ice Spice will also be making appearances at a handful of festivals later this year, including Coachella 2024 alongside headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, Roskilde alongside headliners Foo Fighters, PJ Harvey, Jane’s Addiction and Doja Cat, and Wireless Festival alongside Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage.