Ice Spice expresses love for Lana Del Rey: “I’m obsessed with her”

Ice Spice has expressed her love for Lana Del Rey, saying that she is “obsessed” with the singer-songwriter.

The New York rapper spoke about Del Rey after being named Billboard‘s 2024 Women In Music Hitmaker, with previous winners including Charli XCX and Dolly Parton.

When asked by the outlet to reveal some of her “favourite hit-makers of all time”, Ice Spice – real name Isis Naija Gaston – replied: “Well, first, shout out to them; they’re iconic, each in their own way.

“I would say Lana Del Rey – I’m obsessed with her, and I feel like all of her songs are hits, even the ones that aren’t as big as the others. Rihanna, too. I have both [her and Del Rey’s] vinyls. Taylor Swift. Of course, Nicki Minaj. Drake. The list is long!”

Del Rey and Gaston have been spotted together at numerous events recently, including at the Super Bowl alongside Swift (with whom Ice Spice collaborated on a remix of ‘Karma’) and the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute To Industry Icons in Los Angeles.

Ice Spice also shared some advice Swift had given here: “When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that. She told me, ‘No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine’.”

Last October, Ice Spice gave a shout-out to Del Rey’s 2014 third album ‘Ultraviolence’ during a conversation with Complex.

Elsewhere in her new interview with Billboard, the rapper spoke about her upcoming debut album ‘Y2K’. “I think this is some of my best work,” she said. “It’s not going to be too long – it’s going to be sweet and to the point.”

Back in January, Ice Spice confirmed that the record would be released at some point in 2024. “I’m so excited,” she explained at the time. “It’s called ‘Y2K’, it’ll be – it’s almost finished, so I’m really excited.”

The artist teased that a “crazy collaboration” had been “locked in” for the project just two days prior, though she declined to disclose who she had worked with.