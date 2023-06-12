Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj confirm release date for ‘Barbie World’

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj have announced the release date for their anticipated collaboration ‘Barbie World’.

According to social media posts from both rappers, the upcoming track is set to release on June 23, almost a month before the eagerly awaited Barbie movie hits cinemas worldwide.

The track is available to pre-save now. Upon clicking the pre-save link, the track’s full title is revealed as ‘Barbie World (With Aqua)’. While samples of the original ‘Barbie Girl’ track by Aqua can be heard in the preview below, it is unclear if Aqua will actually feature on the track.

It was previously reported last year that Aqua’s version of ‘Barbie Girl’ will not feature in the film.

“And I’m bad like the Barbie,” Ice Spice can be heard rapping, while Nicki Minaj adds, “I’m a doll but I still wanna party, I’m a 10 so I’m pullin’ a Ken” against Aqua’s iconic hook.

Dua Lipa most recently released ‘Dance The Night’, the lead track from the upcoming Barbie film’s soundtrack. Written in collaboration with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — who both composed the music for the film — and Norwegian singer Caroline Ailin, the song comes alongside a Barbie-inspired music video, which sees the pop star strut around the hot-pink film sets. It also features a cameo from the film’s writer, director and executive producer, Greta Gerwig.

As well as providing the lead single, Dua Lipa also has a cameo appearance in the film — playing a mermaid variation of Barbie. She announced her role to fans last month, sharing a poster of her in character for the project which stated: “This Barbie is a mermaid”.

Barbie is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 21, and sees Margot Robbie take on the lead role, while Ryan Gosling plays Ken. While details on the film have been kept firmly under wraps, a third trailer for the project was released last month, and provided some context around the plot.