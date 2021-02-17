Iceage announce new album ‘Seek Shelter’ and share video for epic single ‘Vendetta’

Iceage have announced the full details of their forthcoming new album ‘Seek Shelter’ and shared the video for their second single from the record, ‘Vendetta’.

The nine-track LP is the Danish five-piece’s first in three years following their 2018 record ‘Beyondless’ and it comes out on May 7.

To accompany the release, the band dropped dark new single ‘Vendetta’, which you can view below.

Advertisement

Directed by Jonas Bang, the video features Croatian-Danish actor Zlatko Burić in various scenes – wearing sunglasses, peeling apples, and smoking cigarettes – while the band perform the epic track.

“Crime is the undercurrent that runs through everything. If you don’t see it, you’re not looking. In its invincible politics, it is the glue that binds it all together. ‘Vendetta’ is an impartial dance along the illicit lines of infraction,” frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt said of the new single.

It follows their previous comeback single ‘The Holding Hand’, which the band shared earlier this month and their coronavirus-themed track ‘Lockdown Blues’ which was released last April at the start of the pandemic.

The band recorded the album in Lisbon with Sonic Boom (Pete Kember of Spacemen 3).

Advertisement

“When we started, I think we were just lashing out, completely blindfolded with no idea as to why and how we were doing anything,” Rønnenfelt said. “For Seek Shelter, we had a definite vision of how we wanted the album to be carved out, yet still the end result came as a surprise in terms of where we sonically were able to push our boundaries.”

The full tracklisting for ‘Seek Shelter , which will be released via Mexican Summer, is:

1. ‘Shelter Song’

2. ‘High & Hurt’

3. ‘Love Kills Slowly’

4. ‘Vendetta’

5. ‘Drink Rain’

6. ‘Gold City’

7. ‘Dear Saint Cecilia’

8. ‘The Wider Powder Blue’

9. ‘The Holding Hand’

The band’s last full-length album came in the form of 2018’s ‘Beyondless’, which NME called “a welcome battle-cry from a band who we’ve been without for too long”.

The four-star review added: “While gothic gloom is ingrained in their DNA, ‘Beyondless’ boasts flourishes of colour and sex. “Praying at the altar of your legs and feet – your saliva is a drug so bittersweet,” Rønnenfel moans on the Sky Ferreira-assisted, Bad Seeds-meets-Primal Scream soul-punk of ‘Pain Killer’.

“Not only is it in the running for one of the best rock singles of the year so far, but there’s something in its dynamic charm that seems to sum up the spirit of ‘Beyondless’, too: it’s unhinged, but poetic, assured, direct and deviously loveable.”