Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track

Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month.

The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared a new single, also titled ‘Shake the Feeling’. The song was recorded during sessions for the band’s 2018 album ‘Beyondless’, but left off the album for being too “happy go lucky”, according to Rønnenfelt. It arrives alongside a video directed by Alex Cantouris and filmed at Moth Club in London. Watch that below:

“We thought this one to be a little too ‘nice’ and well behaved at the time,” Rønnenfelt added of ‘Shake the Feeling”s title track in a press release. “I didn’t want to learn the song, so I ended up improvising on the final take we did before abandoning it. In hindsight, I find the song to be completely sprawling with an impulsiveness difficult to capture on purpose. It has some of the guitar work I’m personally most proud of.”

Iceage’s most recent album, ‘Seek Shelter’, arrived in May of last year after being previewed with singles ‘The Holding Hand’, ‘Vendetta’ and ‘Shelter Song’. NME declared the record “by far the boldest thing the Danes have ever made, but also a album that still feels distinctly theirs” in a four-star review upon its release.

“The fierce 90-second punk songs of their early days might now have morphed into vast stadium-rock anthems, but Iceage remain as razor-sharp as ever,” it concluded.

Iceage’s ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ tracklist is:

1. ‘All the Junk on the Outskirts’

2. ‘Shake the Feeling’

3. ‘Sociopath Boogie’

4. ‘My Mule’

5. ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’

6. ‘Balm of Gilead’

7. ‘Broken Hours’

8. ‘I’m Ready to Make a Baby’

9. ‘Namouche’

10. ‘Order Meets Demand’

11. ‘Lockdown Blues’

12. ‘Shelter Song (Acoustic)’