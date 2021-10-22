Icehouse announce 2022 Australian tour with Missy Higgins, Something For Kate and more

Icehouse have announced five Australian tour dates for next year, with a colossal string of support acts including Missy Higgins, Something For Kate and more.

Marking the 40-year anniversary of their seminal single ‘Great Southern Land’, the tour of the same name will hit stages in Sydney, Perth, Toowoomba, Jacob’s Well and Darwin throughout February, April and May next year.

While the band has promised more dates to be announced in the future, these five shows will each feature a staggering lineup of opening acts. Beyond Missy Higgins and Something For Kate, Kasey Chambers, Emily Wurramara, Christine Anu, Eskimo Joe and more will appear on various dates of the tour.

In a statement, frontman Iva Davies spoke about how ‘Great Southern Land’ came about, saying: “I had a classic Australian outdoor childhood, racing through the endless grass paddocks behind our house, building billycarts to race down Willans Hill, swimming in the river, and picnicking high up on the Rock, where the countryside stretched away for miles on all sides.

“That landscape became part of me, emerging often in my music and lyrics, most especially in ‘Great Southern Land’.”

Tickets will be released at different times and dates for each show, spanning from Monday October 25 to Friday October 29. Check the band’s official website for sale dates on each show.

Icehouse’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 19 – Sydney, Cockatoo Island

With James Reyne, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou, Christine Anu and True Vibenation

APRIL

Saturday 23 – Perth, Kings Park

With Something for Kate, Jebediah and Emily Wurramara

MAY

Saturday 7 – Toowoomba, Queens Park

With James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara

Sunday 8 – Jacobs Well, Harrigan’s

With James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara

Saturday 22 – Darwin, Darwin Amphitheatre

With Missy Higgins, Eskimo Joe and Emily Wurramara