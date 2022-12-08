Icehouse cancel Sydney Opera House show due to Iva Davies’ struggles with COVID-19

Icehouse have cancelled their upcoming show at the Sydney Opera House, citing “the ongoing after-effects of COVID-19” suffered by the band’s frontman, Iva Davies.

The iconic Sydney rockers were due to perform at the monumental venue next Monday (December 12), marking the first date of their ‘Great Southern Land’ tour. The show was initially booked as the last on the itinerary – with Brisbane and Melbourne shows slated for last month – however both of those other two dates were postponed when Davies first tested positive for COVID.

In a statement shared by Icehouse on social media, Davies said: “I am so very, very sorry to have had to cancel this show. Any of you who know my history will be aware of how special my relationship with the Opera House is.”

He went on to reminisce about walking past the Opera House weekly as a 14-year-old, back “when it was still a building site”, unbeknownst to him that four years later, he would be a member of the orchestra performing “for the first operas performed there”.

“I performed on the Concert Hall stage as an oboist as well,” he continued. “I sang in two ballets that I composed for the Sydney Dance Company that opened in the Opera Theatre. And then, of course, there was the performance on the forecourt of the 25-minute extended piece ‘The Ghost Of Time’ based on ‘Great Southern Land’ which led to the countdown into the new millennium for Sydney.

“So, you can imagine how disappointed I am, and that if there was any possible way I could do this performance then I would move heaven and earth to do so. I can only hope that we get another such opportunity to perform at the Opera House in 2023. Thank you all for your understanding.”

Unlike the aforementioned Brisbane and Melbourne shows, which were both pushed into the new year, this Sydney show has been cancelled altogether “due to no alternative date being available at [the] Sydney Opera House forecourt”. Per Icehouse themselves, ticketholders “will be notified of how to obtain refunds via the official ticketing agency”.

Icehouse’s rescheduled Brisbane show will take place at the Riverstage on Saturday February 18, with the newly dated Melbourne show locked in to go down a week earlier (on Saturday February 11) at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Tickets for those shows can be found here and here, respectively.

Meanwhile, Icehouse were recently announced for next year’s Big Red Bash and Mundi Mundi Bash festivals, where they’ll perform alongside the likes of Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, The Angels and The Waifs.