Icehouse to headline 2020 Anthem Music Festival in Canberra

Influential rock band Icehouse have been announced as the headliners for the second instalment of the Anthem Music Festival.

In a press statement, Icehouse frontman Iva Davies said, “It’s been a while since we played in Canberra and the band and I are excited to be headlining the Anthem Festival in 2020 and bringing the show to our fans in the ACT.”

Icehouse will be joined by ARIA award-winning rock group The Temper Trap, who will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their debut album ‘Conditions’ with a special festival set. The lineup also includes the reformed electropop band Rogue Traders, featuring frontwoman Natalie Bassingthwaighte, indie rock group Eskimo Joe, pop duo Frente! and English-Australian singer Mark Wilkinson.

The festival was recently acquired by Unbreakable Touring. “[We] are thrilled to bring these iconic Australian legends to the people of Canberra on one main stage,” Unbreakable Touring director Kristie Spillane said in a press release. “We look forward to building this festival for years to come and ensure we offer the ultimate experience to our patrons.”

Anthem Music Festival sold out when it was launched last November. The inaugural lineup included John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite and Kate Ceberano, alongside The Black Sorrows who reunited with vocalists Vika and Linda Bull.

The 2020 Anthem Music Festival will be held at Commonwealth Park’s Stage 88 in Canberra, ACT on 28 March. Tickets go on sale December 19. For more information, visit the festival’s website here.