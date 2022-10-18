Icehouse, Hoodoo Gurus and more announced for 2023 Big Red Bash

Organisers of the annual Big Red Bash have announced the full line-up for next year’s festival – as well as the bill for its Broken Hill spin-off, the Mundi Mundi Bash – featuring Icehouse, Hoodoo Gurus and Human Nature at the top of the poster.

Joining them at both editions will be legendary Australian rock acts like The Angels, The Waifs, Dragon and the Pierce Brothers, as well as solo artists like Pete Murray, Kate Ceberano and Troy Cassar-Daley. For the Big Red Bash, John Williamson will co-headline with Icehouse, while Ross Wilson will also perform exclusively.

Broken Hill won’t miss out, though – Thirsty Merc, Mi-Sex, Tha Boiz and The Waterbag Band are all exclusive to the line-up for the Mundi Mundi Bash. Additionally, both festivals will sport a set from a band created solely for its respective event.

Advertisement

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, the Big Red Bash will take place at its usual home of Queensland’s Simpson Desert, running over the midweek stretch of July 4-6. Just over a month later, the Mundi Mundi Bash will return to Broken Hill – for its second year, having debuted this April – over August 17-19.

Both events will be family- and dog-friendly, with camping an integral part of its setup. Tickets will go on sale at 9am AEDT next Tuesday (October 25) – find them here for the Big Red Bash, and here for the Mundi Mundi Bash.

The full line-up for the 2023 Big Red Bash and Mundi Mundi Bash is:

Icehouse

John Williamson*

Hoodoo Gurus

Human Nature

Pete Murray

The Angels

The Waifs

Kate Ceberano

Troy Cassar-Daley

Ross Wilson*

Dragon

Thirsty Merc^

Chocolate Starfish

Shane Howard

Pierce Brothers

Wendy Matthews + Grace Knight

Jack Jones

Melanie Dyer + Caitlyn Shadbolt

Furnace And The Fundamentals

The Chantoozies

Mi-Sex^

Tha Boiz^

The Big Red Bash Band*

The Mundi Mundi Bash Band^

The Waterbag Band^

* Exclusive to Big Red Bash

^ Exclusive to Mundi Mundi Bash