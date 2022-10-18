Icehouse, Hoodoo Gurus and more announced for 2023 Big Red Bash

Organisers of the annual Big Red Bash have announced the full line-up for next year’s festival – as well as the bill for its Broken Hill spin-off, the Mundi Mundi Bash – featuring Icehouse, Hoodoo Gurus and Human Nature at the top of the poster.
Joining them at both editions will be legendary Australian rock acts like The Angels, The Waifs, Dragon and the Pierce Brothers, as well as solo artists like Pete Murray, Kate Ceberano and Troy Cassar-Daley. For the Big Red Bash, John Williamson will co-headline with Icehouse, while Ross Wilson will also perform exclusively.
Broken Hill won’t miss out, though – Thirsty Merc, Mi-Sex, Tha Boiz and The Waterbag Band are all exclusive to the line-up for the Mundi Mundi Bash. Additionally, both festivals will sport a set from a band created solely for its respective event.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, the Big Red Bash will take place at its usual home of Queensland’s Simpson Desert, running over the midweek stretch of July 4-6. Just over a month later, the Mundi Mundi Bash will return to Broken Hill – for its second year, having debuted this April – over August 17-19.
Both events will be family- and dog-friendly, with camping an integral part of its setup. Tickets will go on sale at 9am AEDT next Tuesday (October 25) – find them here for the Big Red Bash, and here for the Mundi Mundi Bash.
The full line-up for the 2023 Big Red Bash and Mundi Mundi Bash is:
Icehouse
John Williamson*
Hoodoo Gurus
Human Nature
Pete Murray
The Angels
The Waifs
Kate Ceberano
Troy Cassar-Daley
Ross Wilson*
Dragon
Thirsty Merc^
Chocolate Starfish
Shane Howard
Pierce Brothers
Wendy Matthews + Grace Knight
Jack Jones
Melanie Dyer + Caitlyn Shadbolt
Furnace And The Fundamentals
The Chantoozies
Mi-Sex^
Tha Boiz^
The Big Red Bash Band*
The Mundi Mundi Bash Band^
The Waterbag Band^
* Exclusive to Big Red Bash
^ Exclusive to Mundi Mundi Bash