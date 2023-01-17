Icehouse share update on Iva Davies’ health, announce support acts for rescheduled shows

Icehouse have shared an update on frontman Iva Davies’ health after the band were forced to cancel a show at the Sydney Opera House last month due to “the on-going after effects of COVID-19” on the singer.

In a statement, Davies said: “After what has been a very concerning few months since I contracted COVID-19 and lost my ability to sing for several weeks, I’m pleased to say that my voice has returned.”

Alongside the update is news of the acts who will perform alongside Icehouse at their two upcoming, rescheduled shows as part of their Great Southern Land concert series. The first will take place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on February 11, before the second show at Brisbane’s Riverstage on February 18. Joining Icehouse as the main support act for both cities will be Eskimo Joe.

Icehouse’s Melbourne show will be opened by indie-pop group Frente!, as well as local alternative rock band Motor Ace. Singer Karen Lee Andrews, meanwhile, will serve as the support act for Ice House’s Brisbane performance. Find remaining tickets to Icehouse’s Brisbane and Melbourne shows here.

Originally scheduled to take place in November of last year, Icehouse’s Great Southern Land shows were later postponed after Davies contracted COVID-19. One of the series’ original shows slated for Sydney has been cancelled altogether.

Icehouse’s outdoor concert series is billed as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of ‘Great Southern Land’, the band’s signature song, first released in 1982. It was the lead single for their second album ‘Primitive Man’, and was inducted into the Australian National Film & Sound Archive in 2014.

“I recall the lightbulb moment when I was flying from east coast Australia to the west,” Davies said of the song’s inception. “Falling asleep over inland desert and waking several hours later still over desert, the continent’s vastness really hit home”.

In July of this year, Icehouse will headline the 2023 edition of Big Red Bash, alongside a 10th-anniversary line-up that also includes Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, The Angels, The Waifs, Dragon and many more.