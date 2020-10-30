Iceland Airwaves announce livestream festival ‘Live From Reykjavík’

The organisers of Iceland Airwaves have announced a new streaming festival, ‘Live From Reykjavík’.

The two-day global livestream event will be held next month in place of this year’s Iceland Airwaves, which has been moved to November 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Live From Reykjavík’ will be streamed online from the Icelandic capital on the evenings of November 13-14 in what is being billed as “one of the biggest ever celebrations of Icelandic talent”.

Music fans from all over the world will be able to tune in to witness special performances from the likes of Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir, Hatari, Júníus Meyvant and ‘Think About Things’ hitmaker Daði Freyr.

These artists and many more will perform in such Iceland Airwaves-affiliated venues as Iðnó, Gamla Bío and the Reykjavík Art Museum.

‘Live From Reykjavík’ will be streamed online from 19:30 UK time on November 13-14, with the festival also set to be streamed at 19:30 EST and PST in North America on those dates. ‘Live From Reykjavík’ will be streamed at 19:30 AEDT in Australasia on November 14-15 due to the international date line.

Speaking about ‘Live From Reykjavík’, Iceland Airwaves’ Festival Director Ísleifur Þórhallsson said: “We wanted to find a way to shine a spotlight on the vast talent of the music scene here in Iceland, as well as support the larger industry and show some innovation.

“To have all these artists in Iceland at the same time is a ‘lighting strikes once’ moment, and we wanted to seize it with both hands.”

You can find out more information about ‘Live From Reykjavík’, such as ticket availability and the full line-up, by heading here.

Iceland Airwaves will return from November 3-6, 2021.