Icona Pop release new single ‘Feels In My Body’, share music video

Icona Pop have released their new summer-ready single ‘Feels In My Body’.

The Swedish duo, Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, shared the track alongside a music video directed by Gustav Stegfors, with cinematography from Crille Forsberg. Watch the video below.

“‘Feels In My Body’ is all about hitting your peak,’ said Hjelt and Jawo in a press release. ‘Being so full of energy that you want to burst and share it with everyone around you.”

After forming in 2009, Icona Pop notably shot to fame with the release of 2012 track ‘I Love It’. In a recent interview with The Vocalist Magazine, the pair reflected on the success of the song.

“We released ‘I Love It’ in 2012 in Sweden,” they said. ‘It’s a long time ago. Then it started to spread through bloggers and suddenly they started to play it in Australia, and it just kept spreading…That was so crazy. Still today, I’m like — it’s insane every time we play it. That energy is just amazing.”

‘Feels In My Body’ follows a series of collaborations from the duo this year, including ‘Pipe That’ with Big Freedia and ‘Right Time’ with Australian producer Hayden James.