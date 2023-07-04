Identity of Slipknot’s new keyboard player possibly revealed by Tortilla Man?

Slipknot‘s Tortilla Man may have inadvertently revealed the name of the band’s new keyboard player on social media.

The newest addition to the line-up was teased early last month following the abrupt departure of Craig Jones, the metal group’s longtime keyboardist and sampler. Fans soon began sharing their theories on who could be behind the mask.

Many people online have even suggested that the mystery musician is actually still Jones, who is simply sporting a new look.

However, a general consensus seemed to be that the member could be one of two people: Zac Baird (Korn, Ghost, Evanescence) or Nathan Church.

The latter previously played keys and samplers in the band Downthesun, who were signed to Slipknot’s label Maggot Corps, and have various other links to the band (their sole 2002 self-titled album was executive produced by Shawn “Clown” Crahan).

According to Consequence, Michael “Tortilla Man” Pfaff – whose identity was revealed last year after he joined Slipknot in 2019 – posted a since-deleted backstage selfie from a recent gig.

The image saw Pfaff standing in front of a clothing rack that was labelled with the first names of his current Slipknot bandmates: “Corey” (frontman Corey Taylor), “Sid” (DJ Sid Wilson), “Mick” (guitarist Mick Thomson).

One tag looked like it read “Zac”, adding further weight to the Zac Baird theory. But some fans on Reddit have said that the snap could be a red herring, with one arguing that the name “seems too obvious to miss”.

Another user wrote: “Tortilla did an oopsie with that picture huh..?”

Last month, Slipknot played their first show with the new keyboardist at this year’s Download Festival. After that set they headed to Europe for a run of gigs that included appearances at Hellfest 2023 in France and the band’s own Knotfest Italy in Bologna.

Slipknot released their seventh and most recent studio album, ‘The End, So Far’, last September.