IDK to announces debut Australian tour for 2023

IDK has announced a handful of Australian shows for next year, marking the rapper’s debut stint Down Under.

It’s a short run comprising only two shows, one in Sydney and in Melbourne. IDK – real name Jason Mills – will play at Melbourne’s The Night Cat on Wednesday January 11, followed by Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Thursday January 12.

In a press release, Mills enthused: “After years and years, I finally get to announce my Australian tour dates.”

Operated by Frontier Touring, Frontier Members’ presale runs for 24 hours from Tuesday October 11, 12pm AEDT, before general sale tickets are available on Thursday October 13 at 1pm AEDT.

Australia 🇦🇺 I finally get to see you. Tickets on sale next Friday 10/13. pic.twitter.com/UNwUPPFNa5 — IDK (@IDK) October 6, 2022

The news follows the release of Mills’ third studio album ‘Simple’, which dropped back in May.

From that release, Mills dropped a handful of singles, including ‘Taco’ with Kaytranada, with the pair then linking up with Denzel Curry on ‘Dog Food’.

Prior to ‘Simple’, Mills released ‘USEE4YOURSELF’, heralded as a “diverse offering” by NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams in a four-star review. “The strictly independent star proves that producer-rapper hybrids are still a force to be reckoned with in the rap game,” Williams wrote.

IDK Australian Tour 2023

JANUARY

Wednesday 11 – Melbourne, The Night Cat

Thursday 12 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory