iDKHOW part ways with drummer “after a series of broken trusts” – with new album complete

Dallon Weekes has confirmed that iDKHOW has parted ways with their drummer, and finished work on a new album.

The update was shared with a new post on the duo’s social media pages, which confirmed that drummer Ryan Seaman is no longer a part of the line-up due to a “series of broken trusts”.

“Dear everyone, I owe you updates (real ones)! Some of you may be aware of this stuff already, but let’s make it official,” Weekes wrote in the statement, going on to reveal the change in structure.

“Regrettably, Ryan will no longer be participating in iDKHOW. After a series of broken trusts, it became necessary to let him go,” he continued. “While it was very sad to lose a friend of fifteen years, iDKHOW is very important to me. It’s how I provide for my family, and I take that very seriously.

“Thank you all for being so incredibly patient. The moxie and support that fans have shown during this long process has been invaluable and sincerely appreciated.”

While the frontman did not share any further details on the reason behind the split or whether he has found someone to replace the former Falling In Reverse drummer, he did confirm that iDKHOW have wrapped up work on a forthcoming album.

“I’ve completed a new iDKHOW record, with the incredible Dave Fridmann producing. I’ve been a fan of Dave and his work for a long long time. He’s been responsible for many of my absolute favourite records, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity I had to work with him,” he wrote. “The experience was a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share the results!”

Weekes also shared that he will be “working with Concord Records moving forward”, and the team are working “to get this new record out into the world as soon as humanly possible”.

The new album will be the follow-up to their 2020’s ‘Razzmatazz’ – their debut LP which was supported by the singles ‘Lights Go Down’, ‘Razzmatazz’ and ‘Leave Me Alone’, as well as a unique online stress test.

Speaking with NME about the LP following its release, Weekes reflected on how the band came together. “I started collecting ideas in 2016… I had to have an outlet of some kind so I just started to casually record these ideas with no intention of doing anything with them,” he began.

“I called up my pal Ryan (the pair played together in the indie rock band The Brobecks) to put drums on everything. The more we hung out, the more songs we did and it was so fun. We started to book shows at dive bars and just not tell anyone. I wouldn’t want to do this without Ryan and we definitely came to a point where we realised that people actually cared about what we were doing.”