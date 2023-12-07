iDKHOW share funky new dance track, ‘Gloomtown Brats’

iDKHOW – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me – the music project of multi-instrumentalist Dallon Weekes shared his funky new single ‘Gloomtown Brats’ today (December 7) – check it out below.

It’s the second song shared from his upcoming new album, ‘Gloom Division’, which is set for release on February 23 via Concord Records.

A statement about the song said: “For Weekes, the Joe DiMaggio quote “rich boys don’t make it to the majors” became his guiding light growing up poor while trying to find his footing as a musician.

“The mantra shines through in the theatrical, bass-heavy new anthemic single that centers an apocalypse of vanities – the nepotistic lifestyles that are rarely earned and always flaunted.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘GLOOMTOWN BRATS’ below.

The new album will be the follow-up to their 2020’s ‘Razzmatazz’ – their debut LP which was supported by the singles ‘Lights Go Down’, ‘Razzmatazz’ and ‘Leave Me Alone’, as well as a unique online stress test.

Speaking with NME about the LP following its release, Weekes reflected on how the band came together. “I started collecting ideas in 2016… I had to have an outlet of some kind so I just started to casually record these ideas with no intention of doing anything with them,” he began.

“I called up my pal Ryan (the pair played together in the indie rock band The Brobecks) to put drums on everything. The more we hung out, the more songs we did and it was so fun. We started to book shows at dive bars and just not tell anyone. I wouldn’t want to do this without Ryan and we definitely came to a point where we realised that people actually cared about what we were doing.”

Back in September, Weekes confirmed that iDKHOW parted ways with their drummer, and finished work on a new album.