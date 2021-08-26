IDLES, David Byrne and Patti Smith appear on Shirley Manson’s ‘The Jump’ podcast

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has released a new season of her podcast The Jump – featuring an impressive line-up of musical guests.

Manson made a third run of episodes available to stream on Tuesday (August 24). The show sees the NME Icon sit down with some of her “favourite artists of all time” to break down one of the most significant tracks of their respective careers.

An official listing reads: “There’s nothing better than a breakthrough – when all the hard works pays off and gold is struck. This season on The Jump, host Shirley Manson talks with acclaimed musicians about the songs that sent their careers into hyperdrive.”

The first episode of The Jump season three features former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, who delves into ‘Loco de Amor’ from his second solo album ‘Rei Momo’ (1989). “Should I just go ahead and tell the beginning of the story?” Byrne asks in the trailer.

In the next episode, IDLES singer Joe Talbot looks back on the Bristol group’s ‘1049 GOTHO’ from their 2017 debut record ‘Brutalism’.

Other guests include Patti Smith (‘Pissing In A River’), Run The Jewels (‘A Christmas Fucking Miracle’), Robyn (‘With Every Heartbeat’) and Alanis Morissette (‘You Oughta Know’).

You can listen to the trailer for The Jump season three above and find all episodes here (via Spotify).

Meanwhile, Garbage have announced a reissue of their third album ‘Beautiful Garbage’ to mark its 20th anniversary.

The band’s seventh studio effort, ‘No Gods No Masters’, arrived in June. NME hailed the project as Garbage’s “best album in 20 years – at least – but one that could only have been made now”.