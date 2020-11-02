LARRY PINK THE HUMAN, the new project of Slaves guitarist Laurie Vincent and producer Jolyon Thomas, have shared details of a new single, which features IDLES frontman Joe Talbot.

‘WASTED DAYS [INBETWEENS]’ will come out on Wednesday (November 4) and follows recent single ‘Might Delete Later’ and debut track ‘Love You, Bye’.

Announcing the track on IDLES’ Twitter account, Talbot called ‘WASTED DAYS [INBETWEENS]’ “a track about not knowing the magic til the magic is behind us….”

Advertisement

The track is able to be pre-saved ahead of its release here.

I joined @LRRYPNKTHHMN on a track about not knowing the magic til the magic is behind us…. WASTED DAYS [INBETWEENS] is out on Wednesday. Pre save now at https://t.co/gKIwaGsNJE 📸 @george__cory pic.twitter.com/o1GEeJMjb1 — I D L E S (@idlesband) November 2, 2020

NME spoke to LARRY PINK THE HUMAN upon the announcement of the project back in April, and they spoke of the emotional openness that defines the new band.

“It’s about putting your deepest, darkest feelings on a plate, as simply or as complicated as you want to,” Vincent said.

IDLES, meanwhile, released their new album ‘Ultra Mono’ in late September. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Harmful, old-fashioned ideas about masculinity still abound, men taught that emotion is somehow shameful or embarrassing (and suicide remains the biggest cause of death for men under 45 in the UK).

Advertisement

“If those blokes can go to an IDLES gig and scream and shout and let it all out – whatever works, right? The group have now also vowed to channel their positivity elsewhere by taking a more diverse set of acts with them on future tours.”

In September, IDLES announced details of an all-female list of support acts for their 2021 UK and Ireland tour. Jehnny Beth, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Big Joanie, Sinead O’Brien, Shopping and more are all set to join select dates of the huge, sold-out run of dates in May and June.