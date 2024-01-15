IDLES share raucous new single ‘Gift Horse’: “Look at us go!”

IDLES have shared the latest single from their upcoming album ‘TANGK’, in the form of the fiery ‘Gift Horse’ – watch the video below, along with details of intimate UK album release shows.

‘Gift Horse’ is the latest song to be released ahead of ‘TANGK’, which comes out on February 16 via Partisan Records. The album was produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen. Pre-order the album here.

The song is an aggressive, raucous rock track, driven by Bowen’s muscular, metallic riffs, with frontman Joe Talbot scowling “Look at him go” repeatedly over the chorus.

Advertisement

Speaking about ‘Gift Horse’, Talbot said: “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”

The band have also announced details of three “out-store” UK shows to take place the week of the album’s release. They will play at Pryzm in Kingston on February 15, Electric Brixton in London on February 16 and a hometown show at the Marble Factory in Bristol on February 17. See here for ticket details.

Back in October, the band returned with their new single ‘Dancer’, featuring James Murphy and Nancy Whang from LCD Soundsystem.

At the time, they spoke to NME about how they wanted the album to turn out. “When I started this album, I said to Bowen: ‘I want to make people dance, I want people to feel the love that I need in my life, I want to make people move, I want our music to be infectious again – and I want it to be infectious in a way that makes people feel, not think. I want to feel part of something electric again’,” said Talbot.

“I wanted to elaborate and transgress from 2021’s ‘CRAWLER’, which was the start of something new for us. When something feels as electric as ‘CRAWLER’ did, I just wanted to continue it and to evoke a sense of purpose with what we are as musicians.”

Advertisement

In December, IDLES released the soulful ‘Grace’, another track taken from ‘TANGK’. At that point, the band also announced a series of shows in North America in May, June and September, as well as UK dates in July, November and December. Check out the full list of 2024 IDLES shows below and visit here for remaining tickets.

FEBRUARY 2024

29 – Porto, Super Bock Arena

MARCH 2024

1 – Madrid, Wizinik

2 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

5 – Milan, Alcatraz

7 – Paris, Zenith

8 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

9 – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

11 – Prague, SaSaZu

12 – Luxembourg, Rockhal

14 – Zurich, Halle 622

15 – Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 – Hamburg, Sporthalle

18 – Stockholm, Munchen Brewery

19 – Copenhagen, KB Hallen

21 – Cologne, Palladium

22 – Munich, Zenith

23 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

MAY

3 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

4 – Portland, Roseland Theater

7 – Seattle, Paramount Theatre

10 – Oakland, Fox Theater

11 – San Francisco, The Warfield

13 – Hollywood, Palladium

18 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom

21 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater

22 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

23 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom

JUNE

10 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live

11 – Orlando, House of Blues

13 – New Orleans, The Fillmore

JULY

12 – Cardiff, Castle

13 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

20 – Margate, Margate Summer Series

21 – Cornwall, The Wyldes

SEPTEMBER

14th – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit

15th – Atlanta, Tabernacle

18th – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20th – Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum

21st – Montreal, MTELUS

24th – Boston, Roadrunner

OCTOBER

1st – Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio

2nd – Monterrey, Showcenter Complex

4th – Mexico City, Pepsi Centre

NOVEMBER

17th – Belfast, Telegraph

19th – Dublin, Olympia

23rd – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25th – Nottingham, Rock City

29th – London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER

1st – Brighton, The Brighton Centre

3rd – Birmingham, O2 Academy

6th – Manchester, O2 Apollo

7th – Manchester, O2 Apollo