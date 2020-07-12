IDLES tease new track, ‘A Hymn’

IDLES have teased a new track on social media, ‘A Hymn’, set for release later this week.

The band’s announcement came with a short excerpt of what appears to be a music video for ‘A Hymn’.

Our next single 'A HYMN', out Tuesday 14 July. Subscribe & set a reminder to watch on @YouTube at https://t.co/Qj5xSvWVPe Pre Order 'ULTRA MONO' – https://t.co/TwOCbzEx1F pic.twitter.com/Ek697T4p9R — I D L E S (@idlesband) July 11, 2020

The track will arrive this Tuesday (July 14). It will be the third single lifted from their forthcoming record, ‘Ultra Mono’, and follows June release ‘Grounds‘ and May’s ‘Mr. Motivator‘.

IDLES announced their third studio album last month, teasing the news with an obscure video on Facebook. The 12-track record will be released September 25 through Partisan.

The album was produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Arcade Fire) and Adam ‘Atom’ Greenspan (Anna Calvi, Cut Copy), with additional programming provided by Kenny Beats. Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth will also feature on the track ‘Ne Touche Pas Moi’.

Last month, the band’s frontman, Joe Talbot, launched a virtual talk show, Balley TV. The third episode was published earlier this month and featured Billy Bragg and Arlo Parks. Previous episodes starred Pussy Riot‘s Nadya Tolokonnikova, Mike Skinner, Hak Baker and CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry.

Releasing one episode every fortnight until mid-August, future instalments will include segments with Sharon Van Etten, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Jehnny Beth, among others.