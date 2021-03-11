IDLES unveil thunderous cover of Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Peace Signs’

IDLES have unveiled their powerful take on Sharon Van Etten‘s ‘Peace Signs’, taken from the upcoming anniversary edition of her 2010 album ‘Epic’.

The new track sees the Bristol punks putting their typically thunderous spin on Van Etten’s original, dialling up the guitars and replacing her melodies with the imposing vocals of IDLES frontman Joe Talbot.

You can hear IDLES’ cover of Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Peace Signs’ below.

Advertisement

The new anniversary double LP is also set to include covers by the likes of Courtney Barnett, Fiona Apple and Big Red Machine – the side project of The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon.

“Sharon is one of my favourite songwriters and I’ve been very lucky to get to collaborate with her many times over the years,” Dessner said in a statement about working on ‘Epic Ten’.

“Recording ‘A Crime’ with Justin, more than 10 years after we covered ‘Love More’ at Music Now with my brother Bryce – and thinking about all our shared memories – it felt like coming full circle.

A documentary on the making of ‘Epic’ will be screened along with a special livestream gig by Van Etten and her band on April 16 and 17 – you can find out more information, as well as tickets for the livestream, here.