Idlewild announce reissue and 20th anniversary tour for ‘The Remote Part’

Idlewild have announced a reissue and 20th anniversary tour for their 2002 album ‘The Remote Part’ – get tickets for the gigs here and find all the details below.

The new reissue comes on the back of the band celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2021 with a retrospective book and career-spanning UK tour.

On July 15 – 20 years to the day since its initial release – ‘The Remote Part’ will be reissued on black LP, with the vinyl available to pre-order via Dig! now.

Speaking to the website in an excerpt of a soon-to-be-released interview, frontman Roddy Woomble said: “Simply speaking, ‘The Remote Part’ is the most popular, commercially successful record that Idlewild ever made.

“None of our other records achieved that level of popularity. So it’s the defining record for the group.”

Last month, the band announced a gig in Ullapool where they would play ‘The Remote Part’ in its entirety, and that has now been revealed to be just one show on a full UK tour marking 20 years of the album.

Gigs on the tour will be spread out from August to December this year, with the Ullapool gig set for September 3.

See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets here.

AUGUST 2022

3 – Galway, Roisin Dubh

4 – Dublin, Button Factory

5 – Belfast, The Empire

29 – Edinburgh, Connect Festival

SEPTEMBER 2022

3 – Ullapool, Village Hall

19 – Stourbridge, Town Hall

20 – Manchester, New Century

DECEMBER

17 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

The band’s latest studio album, ‘Interview Music’, came out in 2019. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: Free from commercial constraints, Idlewild are reinvigorated.

“‘Interview Music’ is their best work in 17 years. They seem driven by the joy of making music great again. It won’t change the world, but record is a wonderful world all of their own.”