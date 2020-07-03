Idris Elba teams up with The Knocks and Tiggs Da Author for new single ‘One Fine Day’

Actor, musician and DJ Idris Elba and New York producers The Knocks have shared their euphoric new single ‘One Fine Day’, which features guest vocals from South London rapper Tiggs Da Author.

The optimistic, house-inflected track is available to listen to below, with Elba donating 100 per cent of his royalties to the Black Cultural Archives, an organisation based in Brixton, London.

“With everything that’s going on in the world right now, this song feels very relevant. We just want to spread some hopeful vibes during these trying times,” said The Knocks, aka Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner and James “JPatt” Patterson.

The track is being released via 7Wallace, the label that Elba founded in 2015 with the aim of “breaking boundaries in dance and hip-hop”, and which has released music from the likes of Toddla T, Kah-Lo, Q-Tip, Little Simz, James BKS and Cypress Hill.

Earlier this week, NME sat Elba down with Elba and Che Lingo, the rising rapper the star signed to his label at the beginning of this year.

“I had been listening to his music a lot up until that point,” Elba said of the young artist. “Rachel who co-runs my 7Wallace label was sending me all your Soundcloud stuff, so I had a little bit of a Che universe before I met you.

“I love lyrics, so when I met you I was like, ‘Woah, my guy sounds exactly how he speaks!’ There are some rappers that put on a voice and it’s a performance only on record, then in real life they’re quite subdued – but you’re just as articulate as you are on record.”