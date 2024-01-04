Iggy Azalea appears to announce retirement from music

Iggy Azalea has appeared to announce her retirement from music in a message to fans.

The singer and rapper took to X/Twitter this week (January 3) to say that she is set to pursue a career in design and leave music behind.

“This is gonna be long…. so only bother reading if you love me,” her message began. “I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world.

Advertisement

“I know a lot of people have this idea that I was “bullied away from music” and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything!

In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.”

Azalea went on: In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing.

To many of you that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that.

That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it.”

She concluded: “I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated – I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down. I hope you’ll understand.”

See the full message below.

This is gonna be long….

so only bother reading if you love me.

(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned. 🤷‍♀️😂) I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

For a long time I used music to deliver my big… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 3, 2024

Advertisement

The announcement comes after Azalea announced her return to music in August of 2022 after claiming in the summer of 2021 that she would be taking “a few years” off . “If I can’t have peace, neither can you,” she tweeted. “I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

This was followed in November of 2022 by Azalea confirming that she was “aiming to drop a project” at some point in 2023 – while simultaneously announcing that she had sold her back catalogue for a reportedly eight-figure sum.

Last summer, the singer hit headlines when she claimed that she wasn’t “allowed” to finish a gig in Saudi Arabia, citing a wardrobe malfunction and pro-women statement.

Taking to X/Twitter after the gig, the singer said that the curtailment of the show was partly due to her splitting her trousers during the performance.

However, she also added that when she made a statement in support of women – “Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!” – it had, in her words, “sent the authorities over the edge”.