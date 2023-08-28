Iggy Azalea claims she wasn’t “allowed” to finish Saudi Arabia gig

Iggy Azalea has claimed that she wasn’t “allowed” to finish her gig in Saudi Arabia last week, citing a wardrobe malfunction and pro-women statement.

The singer was playing the esports event Gamers8 on Friday (August 25) when her set was cut short.

Taking to X/Twitter after the gig, the singer said that the curtailment of the show was partly due to her splitting her trousers during the performance.

However, she also added that when she made a statement in support of women – “Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!” – it had, in her words, “sent the authorities over the edge”.

She told fans: “Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU. And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show (sic).

“It’s not the promoter who put on the show’s fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting.”

After a fan asked her: “They really wouldn’t let you just change pants?” Iggy responded: “I did but I also said ‘Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!’ And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge.

“I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organisers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage.”

She has since deleted the tweets and an Instagram post about the cancellation.

Earlier this year, Azalea joined the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, revealing that it’s empowering to make money “off her own body”.

Speaking on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast, she said: “I made record labels so much money off my body,” she said. “I made a lot of people so much money off my body.”

Defending her decision to start an OnlyFans page, she mentioned that she got “the smallest cut off my own fucking body and my own work and my own ideas.”