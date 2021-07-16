Iggy Azalea to “take a few years” away from music after next album

Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s set to “take a few years” away from music after releasing her next album.

The rapper is set to drop her new record ‘End Of An Era’ in August, and she says she’ll be focusing on other projects following its release.

“‘End of an Era’ is so special to me because after I drop my album next month i am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she tweeted. “I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.”

Azalea added: “Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!

“I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!”

Earlier this month, Azalea responded after people on the internet accused the rapper of “blackfishing” in a new music video.

At the start of July, Azalea unveiled her video for new song “I Am The Stripclub”. In one scene in the video, she appears in the back of a truck wearing a long, black wig while flanked by dancers.

When screenshots of the scene began to circulate on Twitter, users pointed out her darker skin complexion and accused her of “blackfishing”, which essentially means to alter one’s looks in a way that makes them appear Black or of mixed race.

Azalea has since defended her look in the music video, calling the “blackfishing” claims “ridiculous and baseless”.